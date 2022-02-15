Brokerages Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Target Price at $97.57

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $102.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,679 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $516,620,000 after acquiring an additional 201,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $324,912,000 after acquiring an additional 399,736 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $301,362,000 after acquiring an additional 131,832 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

