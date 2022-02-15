Brokerages Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Price Target at $8.40

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AcuityAds by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 370,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATY opened at $2.69 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $163.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.