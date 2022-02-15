Brokerages Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Veeva Systems reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.11.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,968. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VEEV traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,982. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $212.49 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.01.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

