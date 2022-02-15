Brokerages Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. PRA Group also posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PRA Group.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.40. 1,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $721,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 493.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

