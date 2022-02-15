Brokerages Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce $85.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.39 million. IMAX posted sales of $55.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $231.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.70 million to $241.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $333.69 million, with estimates ranging from $317.42 million to $366.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMAX.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMAX. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 76.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 158.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 280,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 18.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. IMAX has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.05.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

