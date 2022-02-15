Brokerages Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce $85.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.39 million. IMAX posted sales of $55.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $231.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.70 million to $241.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $333.69 million, with estimates ranging from $317.42 million to $366.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMAX.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IMAX. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 76.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 158.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 280,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 18.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IMAX stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. IMAX has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.05.
About IMAX
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMAX (IMAX)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.