Brokerages Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.87. 721,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,135. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

