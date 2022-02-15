Brokerages Expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post sales of $434.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $438.90 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $301.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 1.35. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,816 shares of company stock worth $19,825,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after buying an additional 60,988 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after buying an additional 174,932 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

