Brokerages Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASPN. upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. 338,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,154. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $952.68 million, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

