Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post $13.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.55 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $13.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $59.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.31 billion to $60.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $57.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.00. 9,930,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,380,861. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $144.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average of $120.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

