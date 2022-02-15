Brokerages Anticipate IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to Post $0.67 EPS

Brokerages expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDACORP.

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

IDA traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.65. 145,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $114.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

