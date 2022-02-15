Broad Bay Capital Management LP Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the period. The Liberty Braves Group makes up 0.5% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,908,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,362,000 after buying an additional 125,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 523,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 436,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 309,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of BATRA opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $271.34 million, a P/E ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.54.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $205,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 50,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $3,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,305 shares of company stock valued at $22,622,175 over the last 90 days.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

