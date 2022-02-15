British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.7354 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

British American Tobacco has increased its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.45. 237,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,063. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.51.

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 18.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $16,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

