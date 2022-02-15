Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.75.

BHF opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

