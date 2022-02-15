Brigade Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Brigade Capital Management LP cut its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,000 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

NYSE:ACI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

