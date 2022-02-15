Bridger Management LLC Takes Position in Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 700,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000. Bridger Management LLC owned 0.06% of Surrozen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $1,416,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRZN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94. Surrozen Inc has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surrozen Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Surrozen Profile

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

