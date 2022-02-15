Bridger Management LLC Sells 35,200 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bridger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 348,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for 4.4% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $37,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,185. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.15 and its 200 day moving average is $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.14.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

