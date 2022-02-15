Brandywine Managers LLC Purchases 1,988 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 105.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

BLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,001. The company has a market capitalization of $497.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.52. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

Berkeley Lights Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.