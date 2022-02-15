Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $474.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $479.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.52. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

