Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 37.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after acquiring an additional 555,907 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

