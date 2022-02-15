Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $19.14 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.2% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Societe Generale upped their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.12. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

