Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $19.14 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.2% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.12. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

