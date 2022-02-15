Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 463 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $326.13 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $244.44 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.