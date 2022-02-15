Boxer Capital LLC Buys New Stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,225,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 2.77% of POINT Biopharma Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,610,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,684,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

PNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

