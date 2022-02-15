Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $224.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.