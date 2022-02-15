Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.
Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $224.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
