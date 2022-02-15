Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $109.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

