Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.78. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $144.42. The company has a market capitalization of $253.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

