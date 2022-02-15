Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.720-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.450 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of BXP stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,366. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $90.97 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,008.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 73,264 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.