Boosted Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $57,267.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00003037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $77,428.59 and approximately $57,267.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.09 or 0.06873425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,641.15 or 1.00096295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00048890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048719 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.