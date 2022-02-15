Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $1.33 on Monday. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

