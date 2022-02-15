Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

BYPLF stock remained flat at $$13.00 during midday trading on Monday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

