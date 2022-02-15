BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €75.00 ($85.23) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

BNP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €69.60 ($79.09) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €62.30 ($70.80) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €70.62 ($80.25).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP stock opened at €61.75 ($70.17) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($78.60). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.79.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.