BlueSpruce Investments LP Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BlueSpruce Investments LP reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 80.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 289,488 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 0.3% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Stryker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

SYK stock opened at $250.45 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

