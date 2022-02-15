Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,568,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,227,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,318,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 206,056 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOAC stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

