BlueLinx (BXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BXC opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $780.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $96.63.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.