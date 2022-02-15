BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $15.14 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $15,994,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.37 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

