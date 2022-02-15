BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Kairos Acquisition were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,171,000.

KAIRU stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

