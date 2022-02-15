BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGUU. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,893,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $13,992,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $12,629,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $7,575,000.

ARGUU opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. Argus Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

