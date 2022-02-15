BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $2.19 Million in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the third quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AEye in the third quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AEye in the third quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at $45,000.
Shares of NASDAQ LIDR opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. AEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20.
AEye Company Profile
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.
