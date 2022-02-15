BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $2.19 Million in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the third quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AEye in the third quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AEye in the third quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Get AEye alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LIDR opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. AEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIDR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on AEye in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR).

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.