Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 168,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,488,000. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 8.6% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Agilent Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after buying an additional 2,423,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $334,124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,385,000 after acquiring an additional 962,754 shares during the period.

A stock opened at $137.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

