Blue Edge Capital LLC Purchases 18,287 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ESML opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71.

