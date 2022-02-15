Blue Edge Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blue Edge Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $226.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $434.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.57. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

