Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $43.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Edge Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 9.0% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $145.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.25.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

