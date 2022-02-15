Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after buying an additional 60,068 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 462,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,292,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND stock opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.