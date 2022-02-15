Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,000,002.00 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg purchased 357,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,627. The company has a market cap of $150.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -3.57. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Blue Apron by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 545,680 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Blue Apron by 1,068.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 675,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Apron by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 171,175 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,635,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.