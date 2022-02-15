Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

BE has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Shares of BE stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 3.66. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,291 shares of company stock valued at $335,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA increased its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

