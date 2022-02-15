Bleichroeder LP Takes Position in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 274,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Innovate during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Innovate in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Innovate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.
VATE opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Innovate Corp has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $290.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78.
INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.
