Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
