Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 30,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.