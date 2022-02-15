BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Up 70.6% in January

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the January 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $9.90.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
