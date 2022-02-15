BlackRock Inc. Sells 9,275 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 752,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American National Bankshares worth $24,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 208,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 10.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 81,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the third quarter worth $232,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the third quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 76.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

AMNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American National Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of AMNB opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $40.34.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.