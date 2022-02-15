BlackRock Inc. Makes New $24.43 Million Investment in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,117,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,000.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 million, a P/E ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

